Danish Multi-Instrumentalist Martin Haumann’s MOTHER OF ALL Announces Secular Assault EP; Title Track Streaming

Multi-instrumentalist Martin Haumann (Myrkur, Mercenary, Essence,Heidra, Afsky) of the one-man metal band Mother Of All has released the first single from his second EP entitled “Secular Assault”.

The release will be available July 19th and features four crushing blackened melodic death metal songs.

Based out of Copenhagen, Denmark, Mother of All is a passionate one man band dreamt up by Martin Haumann. The EP Secular Assaul" is a strong musical statement and an ode to apostates and an unapologetic homage to secularity.



Tomas Elofsson of Hypocrisy adds: "Sounds fucking great! A cool soundscape and really well thought-out riffs!"



Cover art by Mette Thea:

Tracklisting:

“Human Landscape”

“Secular Assault”

“Victimless Crime”

“Whispers Of A 1000 Ages”

“Secular Assault”: