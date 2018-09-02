DANKO JONES Announces Signing Session For New Book In Hamilton, Ontario

DANKO JONES Announces Signing Session For New Book In Hamilton, Ontario

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:
 
"Listen up Hamilton, Ontario! I'll be at This Ain't Hollywood on September 5th talking with Stewart Berman, doin' a Q&A + signing my new book, I've Got Something To Say (available for purchase). Hope to see you there!"

Event details are available here

Danko recently released his book, I've Got Something To Say, featuring a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles his best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years. He has posted the following message:

"If you live in Europe and you’re interested in ordering my new book, but it’s too expensive via Amazon, then try Turnaround UK, where shipping rates are markedly cheaper. Only catch is you must wait until July."

European fans can order here.

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.

Danko Jones (the band) have added four shows (**) to their upcoming European tour this fall. Their schedule is now as follows:

November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts 
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld 
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival 
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa 
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle 
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten 
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex 
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse 
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club 
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet 
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live 
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville 
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace 
11 - Paris, France- Forum 
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof 
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage 
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **



