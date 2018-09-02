DANKO JONES Announces Signing Session For New Book In Hamilton, Ontario
September 2, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:
"Listen up Hamilton, Ontario! I'll be at This Ain't Hollywood on September 5th talking with Stewart Berman, doin' a Q&A + signing my new book, I've Got Something To Say (available for purchase). Hope to see you there!"
Event details are available here
Danko recently released his book, I've Got Something To Say, featuring a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles his best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years. He has posted the following message:
"If you live in Europe and you’re interested in ordering my new book, but it’s too expensive via Amazon, then try Turnaround UK, where shipping rates are markedly cheaper. Only catch is you must wait until July."
European fans can order here.
Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.
Danko Jones (the band) have added four shows (**) to their upcoming European tour this fall. Their schedule is now as follows:
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **