DANKO JONES Celebrates Hitting #1 In The US With VOLBEAT's "Black Rose" - "I Can Do The Canadian Thing And Be Humble About It..." (Video)

According to Billboard, for the sixth time in less than five years, Volbeat have a #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

Volbeat racks up its sixth chart-topper in its career on the chart dated June 24th, with “Black Rose” featuring Danko Jones, rising 2-1 (up 9 percent in detections at the format in the week ending June 11, according to Nielsen Music).

While on tour in Budapest, Danko Jones found out that "Black Rose" is at #1 on US Rock Radio. He celebrated with the following video: