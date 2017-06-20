DANKO JONES Celebrates Hitting #1 In The US With VOLBEAT's "Black Rose" - "I Can Do The Canadian Thing And Be Humble About It..." (Video)

June 20, 2017, an hour ago

news danko jones hard rock

DANKO JONES Celebrates Hitting #1 In The US With VOLBEAT's "Black Rose" - "I Can Do The Canadian Thing And Be Humble About It..." (Video)

According to Billboard, for the sixth time in less than five years, Volbeat have a #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

Volbeat racks up its sixth chart-topper in its career on the chart dated June 24th, with “Black Rose” featuring Danko Jones, rising 2-1 (up 9 percent in detections at the format in the week ending June 11, according to Nielsen Music).

While on tour in Budapest, Danko Jones found out that "Black Rose" is at #1 on US Rock Radio. He celebrated with the following video:

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

Latest Reviews