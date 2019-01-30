DANKO JONES Guests On Jonesy's Jukebox, Jams "Hot Damn Woman" With SEX PISTOLS Guitarist STEVE JONES On Air (Video)

Canadian rockers Danko Jones recently dropped by Jonesy's Jukebox to premiere their new single, "Dance Dance Dance", and Danko's new book, I've Got Something, as well as jam it out with Jonesy on "Hot Damn Woman". Check out the clip below.

It's long been clear that Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones lives and breathes - and even sweats and bleeds - rock n' roll. The group's namesake frontman loves to talk about it (check out his long-running “The Official Danko Jones Podcast” for proof); he loves to write about it (as his new book, I've Got Something To Say: 10 Years Of Rock And Roll Ramblings, pointedly captures); and he loves to sing about it, as evidenced by a number of the group's best-loved songs (“I Gotta Rock”, “Rock Shit Hot”, “Do You Wanna Rock”, etc.).

On the group's new album, the aptly-titled A Rock Supreme, Danko Jones - the man and the band - up the ante considerably from the moment the very first words blast from the speakers: I'm in a band, and I love it / All I want to do is play my guitar and rock and roll. There's no midlife crisis here, no softening with age, no signs of self-doubt - just 11 fist-pumping (literally, in the case of “Fists Up High”) jolts of sonic adrenaline with nary a ballad in sight.

“'A Rock Supreme' is the name of our new studio album. There are 11 songs on it, and they're all fantastic,” says Jones. “Trust me - we know what we're doing when it comes to hard rock.”

Produced by GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro) and featuring cover artwork by Ulf Lunden (Graveyard, Europe, Bombus), A Rock Supreme - which is available now for pre-order - will be released on April 26th via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world). All digital pre-orders include three instant downloads - the previously released singles “We're Crazy” and “Burn In Hell”, and the newly-released “Dance Dance Dance”, which can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms. Listen to the song below.

A music video for “Dance Dance Dance” - which premiered on Wednesday on Los Angeles' iconic KLOS-FM during a live appearance on Jonesy's Jukebox with host Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) - will premiere early next month, when the band will hit the road in the Western United States for a two-week headlining tour with support from the like-minded hard rock group Nashville Pussy and recent European tour mates Prima Donna. A complete list of the band's upcoming concerts appears below.

A Rock Supreme tracklisting:

"I'm In A Band"

"I Love Love"

"We're Crazy"

"Dance Dance Dance"

"Lipstick City"

"Fists Up High"

"Party"

"You Got Today"

"That Girl"

"Burn In Hell"

"You Can't Keep Us Down"

Tour dates are listed below.

February

6 - 172 - Las Vegas, NV (only date without Nashville Pussy)

7 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

8 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

9 - Marty's on Newport - Tustin, CA

10 - The Observatory - San Diego, CA

13 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

14 - Discovery Ventura - Ventura, CA

15 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

17 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

19 - Wild Buffalo House - Bellingham, WA

20 - Dante's - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Tickets for all shows on sale now at dankojones.com.

Lineup:

Danko Jones on guitar, vocals

John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass

Rich Knox on drums