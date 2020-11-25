DANKO JONES Interviews OBITUARY Drummer DONALD TARDY On Official Podcast - "One Of The Best Dudes In Metal"

Donald Tardy, drummer of Obituary, returns to the Official Danko Jones Podcast to talk about the band’s recent livestreams (ObituaryLive.com), touring with Slayer, The Florida Metal Fest, and taking care of homeless cats for Donald’s Metal Meowlisha.

Obituary’s animated video for the song “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” has surpassed over 4.5 million views and can be viewed below: