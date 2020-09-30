DANKO JONES Posts 2012 Interview With HENRY ROLLINS On Official Podcast

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"I have been doing a podcast for 9 years! While I take a short break from the podcast, I’m posting past episodes that may have been forgotten. Here’s a chat with Henry Rollins from 2012, originally episode 28. In this episode’s introduction, I also explain the background to my noise project, Throat Funeral, and the OU812112 album."

Danko has released his Throat Funeral album with the following intro:

"Throat Funeral is the name of my vocal noise project. OU812112 is the name of the album. It is only being released through bandcamp.com. Most of this album was recorded between 2014-2016 but mixed and mastered last year. There is no guitar on here. There are no verses, choruses or bridges on here either. I’m proud to say Tanya Tagaq, Jørgen Munkeby and Tad Doyle make guest appearances."

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://throatfuneral.bandcamp.com/album/ou812112" href="https://throatfuneral.bandcamp.com/album/ou812112">OU812112 by Throat Funeral</a>

Tracklist:

"Octagon Moons"

"The Staring Contest"

"Night Of The Gimps"

"Throat Funeral"

"Freer Than Jazz"

"Chorus Tsunami"

"Neck With Gash"

"The Secrets Are Out"

"Crossing Swords At Night"

"Contest The Contest"