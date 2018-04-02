DANKO JONES Posts Unboxing Video For New Book

Toronto rocker Danko Jones recently checked in with the following update:

"My book, I've Got Something To Say, is coming out June of this year on Feral House. I know it’s a few months away but I wanted to start the year off by telling everyone to keep it in mind. Foreword by Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles my best articles I’ve written for Rock Magazines over 10 years."

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.

Danko Jones (the band) were recently holed up at HippoSonic Studios and The Farm in Vancouver working on the follow-up to their 2016 album, Wild Cat. Check out some updates from the recording sessions below.