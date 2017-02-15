DANKO JONES - “Rock Had It’s Time… And It’s Done”; Audio

Danko Jones joins program host Cassius on The Cassius Morris Show, Episode #53. Topics discussed include why Danko believes Rock music is "dead", the ever-changing music industry and music streaming services, 2017 KISS rumours, Paul Stanley's book, life on tour, the Guns N' Roses reunion, staying humble amidst success and much more. Listen below:

Danko Jones will be hitting the road in April to share their new songs with live audiences across Canada. Kicking off on April 8th in Waterloo, the tour will take the group from Ontario to BC and back, stopping in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba along the way.

Tour dates:

April

8 - Maxwell’s Concerts & Events - Waterloo, ON

11 - CN Centre - Prince George, BC (with Sum 41/Papa Roach, Bleeker)

12 - EnCana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC (with Sum 41, Papa Roach, Bleeker)

13 - Shaw Conference Centre - Edmonton, AB (with Sum 41, Papa Roach, Bleeker)

14 - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Calgary, AB (with Sum 41, Papa Roach, Bleeker)

15 - O’Brian’s Event Centre - Saskatoon, SK

17 - Nashville’s - Winnipeg, MB

19 - CMW - Toronto, ON

Danko Jones is gearing up for the March 3rd release of their new album, Wild Cat, via eOne in Canada and Bad Taste Records/AFM Records internationally. It is now available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

“My Little RnR”:

Wild Cat teaser:

(Top photo - Dustin Rabin)