DANKO JONES - Southern Ontario Shows Added To Tour Schedule

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have announced five new shows for Canada this May. Their updated schedule is as follows:

April

18 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Nashville’s

May

7 - Hamilton, Ontario - Absinthe

9 - London, Ontario - London Music Hall

10 - Kingston, Ontario - The Ale House

16 - Oshawa, Ontario - Oshawa Music Hall

17 - St. Catharines, Ontario - Warehouse

25 - Kelowna, BC - Ride and Rock

Go to this location for the complete Danko Jones tour itinerary.

The band recently unveiled a lyric video for the album's infectious opening track, “I'm In A Band”. Check it out below.

In addition to setting the tone perfectly for the 11-track, all-killer/no-filler A Rock Supreme, “I'm In A Band” is an autobiographical mission statement that aptly captures front man Danko Jones' limitless passion for all things rock from its opening words: "I'm in a band, and I love it / All I want to do is play my guitar and rock and roll." The song can now be streamed below, or on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms.

A Rock Supreme, which was produced by GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), is due out April 26 via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world).

The album can be pre-ordered on CD or limited-edition ice blue gatefold vinyl here. Digital pre-orders include four instant downloads - “I'm In A Band”, “We're Crazy”, “Burn In Hell” and “Dance Dance Dance”.

A Rock Supreme tracklisting:

"I'm In A Band"

"I Love Love"

"We're Crazy"

"Dance Dance Dance"

"Lipstick City"

"Fists Up High"

"Party"

"You Got Today"

"That Girl"

"Burn In Hell"

"You Can't Keep Us Down"

"I'm In A Band" lyric video:

“Dance Dance Dance" video:

"We're Crazy" video:

"Burn In Hell" video:

Lineup:

Danko Jones on guitar, vocals

John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass

Rich Knox on drums