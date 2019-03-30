DANKO JONES - Southern Ontario Shows Added To Tour Schedule
March 30, 2019, an hour ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have announced five new shows for Canada this May. Their updated schedule is as follows:
April
18 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Nashville’s
May
7 - Hamilton, Ontario - Absinthe
9 - London, Ontario - London Music Hall
10 - Kingston, Ontario - The Ale House
16 - Oshawa, Ontario - Oshawa Music Hall
17 - St. Catharines, Ontario - Warehouse
25 - Kelowna, BC - Ride and Rock
Go to this location for the complete Danko Jones tour itinerary.
The band recently unveiled a lyric video for the album's infectious opening track, “I'm In A Band”. Check it out below.
In addition to setting the tone perfectly for the 11-track, all-killer/no-filler A Rock Supreme, “I'm In A Band” is an autobiographical mission statement that aptly captures front man Danko Jones' limitless passion for all things rock from its opening words: "I'm in a band, and I love it / All I want to do is play my guitar and rock and roll." The song can now be streamed below, or on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms.
A Rock Supreme, which was produced by GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), is due out April 26 via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world).
The album can be pre-ordered on CD or limited-edition ice blue gatefold vinyl here. Digital pre-orders include four instant downloads - “I'm In A Band”, “We're Crazy”, “Burn In Hell” and “Dance Dance Dance”.
A Rock Supreme tracklisting:
"I'm In A Band"
"I Love Love"
"We're Crazy"
"Dance Dance Dance"
"Lipstick City"
"Fists Up High"
"Party"
"You Got Today"
"That Girl"
"Burn In Hell"
"You Can't Keep Us Down"
"I'm In A Band" lyric video:
“Dance Dance Dance" video:
"We're Crazy" video:
"Burn In Hell" video:
Lineup:
Danko Jones on guitar, vocals
John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass
Rich Knox on drums