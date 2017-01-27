DANKO JONES Streaming “My Little RnR” Song Form Upcoming Wild Cat Album
Danko Jones' new album, Wild Cat, is due for release on March 3rd worldwide through eOne in Canada and AFM Records/Bad Taste Records in the rest of the world. The album track “My Little RnR” is available for streaming below.
With Fire Music (2015), the predecessor to Wild Cat, Danko reached their highest chart positions to date in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland and also charted in another handful of key territories. The first single ”Do You Wanna Rock” peaked at #5 on the Active Rock radio charts in Canada, making it their highest charting single in Canada in their career. The song also received massive airplay around the globe.
Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.
Tracklisting:
“I Gotta Rock”
“My Little RnR”
“Going Out Tonight”
“You Are My Woman”
“Do This Every Night”
“Let's Start Dancing”
“Wild Cat”
“She Likes It”
“Success In Bed”
“Diamond Lady”
“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”
“My Little RnR”:
Wild Cat teaser:
Danko Jones have confirmed Norway's Audrey Horne as support on their upcoming European tour. Dates are as follows:
February
10 - Kuopio, Finland - Arena
11 - Joensuu, Finland - Arena
March
15 - London, UK - Garage
16 - Luxemburg - Rockhal Club
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
21 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
22 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
28 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
29 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl
30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
April
22 - Sälen, Sweden - Ski & Rock
(Top photo by Jennifer Bertram-Schmitt)