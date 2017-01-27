DANKO JONES Streaming New Song “My Little RnR”; Wild Cat Album Available For Pre-Order

Danko Jones' new album, Wild Cat, is due for release on March 3rd worldwide through eOne in Canada and AFM Records/Bad Taste Records in the rest of the world. The album track “My Little RnR” is available for streaming below. Wild Cat is now available for pre-order via iTunes, Amazon (widgets below) and Google Play.

With Fire Music (2015), the predecessor to Wild Cat, Danko reached their highest chart positions to date in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland and also charted in another handful of key territories. The first single ”Do You Wanna Rock” peaked at #5 on the Active Rock radio charts in Canada, making it their highest charting single in Canada in their career. The song also received massive airplay around the globe.

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

“My Little RnR”:

Wild Cat teaser:

Danko Jones have confirmed Norway's Audrey Horne as support on their upcoming European tour. Dates are as follows:

February

10 - Kuopio, Finland - Arena

11 - Joensuu, Finland - Arena

March

15 - London, UK - Garage

16 - Luxemburg - Rockhal Club

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

21 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

29 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

April

22 - Sälen, Sweden - Ski & Rock

(Top photo by Dustin Rabin)