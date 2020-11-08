DANKO JONES Talks COVID-19 Pandemic, Future Of Live Music With Roadburn Festival Co-Founder / Artistic Director WALTER HOEIJMAKERS On Official Podcast

Toronto rocker Danko Jones spoke with Walter Hoeijmakers, the co-founder and artistic director of the Roadburn Festival in Tilburg, Holland, on his official podcast. Roadburn happens every April and showcases every genre in the heavy music realm. Walter and Danko discuss the festival and where it’s headed.

Roadburn 2021 will run for four days from Thursday, April 15th to Sunday, April 18th at the 013 venue and Spoorzone (Koeplhal, Hall of Fame, Pitstop) in Tilburg, Holland. This event is rescheduled from April 2020. The planned line-up can be found on the festival's official website here.