DANKO JONES To Release New Studio Album In Spring 2019
September 24, 2018, an hour ago
Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones - who have shared the stage with rock legends such as Guns N' Roses, Motörhead, Ozzy Osbourne and The Rolling Stones, and whose namesake front man contributed guest vocals on Volbeat's recent #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose” - have released a new single, “We're Crazy”. The song, produced by Gggarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Rise Against), can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Listen below.
“We're Crazy” marks the first taste of Danko Jones' forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album, which will be released in the spring via AFM (M-Theory Audio (US), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ). The track - which the group has performed live in recent months during appearances at major European festivals such as Summer Breeze and Copenhell - was recorded with Richardson earlier this year. The group is currently tracking additional material with the famed producer at The Farm Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“We've got songs that are kicking my ass so hard, I can't wait to lay them down,” Jones said. “Whip out the Prep H, 'cause we're all out of bubble gum!”
Danko Jones - who will tour Europe from November 14th through December 15th has also confirmed their first tour of 2019, which will see the group headline throughout the Western United States with support from Nashville Pussy and Prima Donna. The band's European dates are listed below.
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset