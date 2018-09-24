DANKO JONES To Release New Studio Album In Spring 2019

Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones - who have shared the stage with rock legends such as Guns N' Roses, Motörhead, Ozzy Osbourne and The Rolling Stones, and whose namesake front man contributed guest vocals on Volbeat's recent #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose” - have released a new single, “We're Crazy”. The song, produced by Gggarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Rise Against), can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Listen below.

“We're Crazy” marks the first taste of Danko Jones' forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album, which will be released in the spring via AFM (M-Theory Audio (US), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ). The track - which the group has performed live in recent months during appearances at major European festivals such as Summer Breeze and Copenhell - was recorded with Richardson earlier this year. The group is currently tracking additional material with the famed producer at The Farm Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We've got songs that are kicking my ass so hard, I can't wait to lay them down,” Jones said. “Whip out the Prep H, 'cause we're all out of bubble gum!”

Danko Jones - who will tour Europe from November 14th through December 15th has also confirmed their first tour of 2019, which will see the group headline throughout the Western United States with support from Nashville Pussy and Prima Donna. The band's European dates are listed below.





November

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival

18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

24 - Wien, Austria - Flex

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December

1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet

6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live

7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

11 - Paris, France- Forum

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset