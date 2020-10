DANKO JONES - Upcoming Scandinavian Tour Pushed To September / October 2021; Four Shows Added For Finland

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:

"Due to the current pandemic we unfortunately have to reschedule our planned Scandinavian tour for Sept/Oct of 2021. On a more positive note we managed to add 4 dates in Finland alongside the now rescheduled dates in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. We are more excited to do this tour than any tour we’ve ever done and we can’t wait to get to rockin’ again. Rest assured, asses will be kicked!"

The new dates are as follows:

September

30 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

October

1 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

6 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

7 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

9 - Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi

14 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

16 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

21 - Linköping, Sweden - The Crypt

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

28 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

29 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

30 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet