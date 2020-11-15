DANKO JONES Welcomes THE HEADPINS Vocalist DARBY MILLS To Official Podcast - "The Voice Of Hard Rock; It's As If ROD STEWART, ANN WILSON And BRIAN JOHNSON Melded Their Vocal Chords Together"

On the latest installment of the Danko Jones podcast, The Canadian Queen of Scream herself, Darby Mills jumps on to talk about The Darby Mills Project and flying solo.

Todd Kerns, Cory Churko, Brent Fitz and Shane Gaalaas - collectively known as Toque - recenltly held a live Facebook event, talking Toque and answering questions from their own isolated environments. They were joined by special guests Danko Jones and Darby Mills.

Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz make up the rhythm section of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators.

Toque: "We chat with the Queen of Scream, Darby Mills. Darby was lead singer for the Headpins and co-writer of 'Dont It Make Ya Feel Like Dancing' featured on our Never Enough album and makes a cameo on it as well. We're looking forward to chatting about the old days and hearing about her current project, The Darby Mills Project. Danko Jones makes a cameo in it and will join us to debut this super fun video."