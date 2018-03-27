DANZIG To Perform How The Gods Kill Album At Psycho Las Vegas 2018

The metal-god myth himself Danzig will be joining the already-stacked lineup headed to the desert this August for Psycho Las Vegas. Performing Danzig III: How The Gods Kill in its entirety, this appearance is another addition to Psycho’s history of hosting mind-blowing, head-banging headlining performances. This will be the only performance of this album in the U.S. this year.

Seattle doom duo Bell Witch has also been added to the Paradise Pool Pre-Party (August 16th), joining Wolves In The Throne Room, Elder, Dengue Fever, Fireball Ministry, and Toke. Following the release of their highly acclaimed, 84-minute single-track album Mirror Reaper last fall, a sludgy sunset poolside set is now anticipated on the horizon -- tickets are limited.

Psycho Las Vegas will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas from August 16th-19th.

Ticket information can be found at this location.