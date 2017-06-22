DANZIG To Play How The Gods Kill Live In Its Entirety At Riot Fest

Danzig have been confirmed to perform September 16th at Riotfest 2017 at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL. Danzig will be playing their ground-breaking album, Danzig III: How The Gods Kill live from start to finish. The set will also include songs from the new album, Black Laden Crown, as well as classic Danzig tracks. For tickets, go to this location.

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How The Gods Kill; it was originally released in 1992 on Def American Recordings.

"How The Gods Kill":

"Bodies":

"Dirty Black Summer":