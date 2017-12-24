DARK AVENGER Vocalist MARIO LINHARES Passes - "His Legacy Won't Be Forgotten"

Rockshots Records, who recently signed Dark Avemger to their roster, have checked in with some sad news:

"With heavy heart and deep sadness we must confirm that Dark Avenger’s founder and singer Mario Linhares has passed away yesterday, December 22nd.

The world has lost one of the most talented singer and person, an incredible voice that will last forever in our hearts. It was an honour and a gift to work together, and we were lucky enough to meet and share some unforgettable moments with him, here at Rockshots headquarters. Above all, he was an incredible person sincerely in love with life and music, generous and kind as rarely happens in business and everyday life.

His legacy won’t be forgotten, and we’ll do everything possible to spread it all around as a proof of how rare and immortal his talent was.

Our sincere condolences to his family, his beloved wife Désirée and all the guys in Dark Avenger."

Dark Avenger's latest album The Beloved Bones: Hell is eleven mental stages someone might go through when living a constant uncomfortable situation ("Hell Is Repetition") among many others which we inadvertently allow to come into our lives.

The Beloved Bones: Hell was produced, recorded and mixed by the guitarist Glauber Oliveira and mastered by the renowned Tony Lindgren at Fascination Studios in Sweden. The album was released on September 1st via Rockshots Records on all the major record and digital stores.

First lyric video “The Beloved Bones” is streaming below: