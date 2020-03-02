DARK FORTRESS - Spectres From The Old World Album Unboxed; Video

Venerated black metal specialists, Dark Fortress, have released their new album, Spectres From The Old World, via Century Media Records. Watch an unboxing video below.

Spectres From The Old World is more direct, more aggressive than its predecessors. At no time in Dark Fortress’ history have they reached so far out into the darkness, only to find the domine of astronomy non-existent, the end merely an end. Recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered by V. Santura at Woodshed Studios throughout 2019, Spectres From The Old World marks an important milestone in Dark Fortress’ journey along actual and spiritual left-hand paths.

Spectres From The Old World can be ordered in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

"Nascence" (Intro)

"Coalescence"

"The Spider In The Web"

"Spectres From The Old World"

"Pali Aike"

"Pazuzu"

"Isa"

"Pulling At Threads"

"In Deepest Time"

"Penrose Procession" (Interlude)

"Swan Song"

"Nox Irae"

“Pali Aike” video:

"The Spider In The Web":

“Isa”:

“Pulling At Threads”:

The band have confirmed the following shows a month after Spectres From The Old World is released. Morean comments: “To celebrate the release of our eighth studio album Spectres From The Old World, we are happy to announce a handful of release shows in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. More dates later in the year to come. Hope to see you there!”

March

26 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

27 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

28 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

Other live dates:

April

11 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

May

24 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

June

27-28 - Los Angeles, CA - California Deathfest

July

23 - Drevenice Reviste, Slovakia - Gothoom Festival

28 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

Lineup:

Santura - guitars

Phenex - keys

Seraph - drums

Morean - vocals

Asvargr - guitars