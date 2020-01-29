DARK FUNERAL Release Official Live Video For "Beast Above Man"; More Live Shows Confirmed
Swedish black metal masters, Dark Funeral, have released a new live video for “Beast Above Man”, taken from their latest opus, Where Shadows Forever Reign. The video was filmed in Rome, Italy at Orion Club on December 20, 2019, produced by Dan Blasterio, Blasterio Films.
The band comment: "Ave! We have played hundreds of shows around the world supporting our last album, Where Shadows Forever Reign. Here's a piece from of one of them. Next up is the sold out Nordic Metal Cruise, followed by a headline show in Israel, before we begin the festival season for real. We hope to see you all during the selected shows we are doing this season. And in between the shows, we will return to the realm of the shadows to work on material for a new album. New darkness awaits. Hail Satan!
Tour dates:
February
8 - Nordic Metal Cruise - Finland/Sweden
April
18 - Gagarin - Tel Aviv, Israel
May
9 - Incineration Festival - London, UK
June
11 - Metal Frenzy Festival - Germany
26 - Tons of Rock Festival - Norway
July
2 - Rockharz - Germany
3 - Resurrection Fest - Spain
8 - Rockmaraton XXX - Hungary
August
5 - Brutal Assault - Czech Republic
14 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Germany
15 - Motorcultor - France