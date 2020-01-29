DARK FUNERAL Release Official Live Video For "Beast Above Man"; More Live Shows Confirmed

Swedish black metal masters, Dark Funeral, have released a new live video for “Beast Above Man”, taken from their latest opus, Where Shadows Forever Reign. The video was filmed in Rome, Italy at Orion Club on December 20, 2019, produced by Dan Blasterio, Blasterio Films.

The band comment: "Ave! We have played hundreds of shows around the world supporting our last album, Where Shadows Forever Reign. Here's a piece from of one of them. Next up is the sold out Nordic Metal Cruise, followed by a headline show in Israel, before we begin the festival season for real. We hope to see you all during the selected shows we are doing this season. And in between the shows, we will return to the realm of the shadows to work on material for a new album. New darkness awaits. Hail Satan!

Tour dates:

February

8 - Nordic Metal Cruise - Finland/Sweden

April

18 - Gagarin - Tel Aviv, Israel

May

9 - Incineration Festival - London, UK

June

11 - Metal Frenzy Festival - Germany

26 - Tons of Rock Festival - Norway

July

2 - Rockharz - Germany

3 - Resurrection Fest - Spain

8 - Rockmaraton XXX - Hungary

August

5 - Brutal Assault - Czech Republic

14 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Germany

15 - Motorcultor - France