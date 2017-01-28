DARK FUNERAL Win Sweden’s P3 Guld

Dark Funeral has won P3 Guld, the biggest music award in Sweden, for best Rock/Metal 2016 for their latest album, Where Shadows Forever Reign.





Watch a clip below where Lord Ahriman and Chaq Mol receiving the award live on SVT1, Swedish National TV on Jan 21st below:

The band comment: “Thanks to P3 Guld, the jury and all of you who gave us your support and voted, you're the best!”

In other news, today it is exactly 21 years since we released the legendary The Secrets of The Black Arts album. Original release date, January 28th, 1996 through No Fashion Records.

(Photo above of Chaq Mol and Lord Ahriman by Lisa Sihlberg)