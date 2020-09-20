DARK RITES Premiere "Shadow God" Lyric Video

Dark Rites released their new album, The Dark Hymns, on September 11th via Brutal Records. The band has just issued a lyric video for the track "Shadow God":

On The Dark Hymns, Dark Rites shape their music with the highest proficiency in intense death metal that varies its texture and pauses inertia long enough to ram a militant and uncompromising aesthetic down the throats of their listeners.

Rippling textures of chords thrust home like a battlefield execution form the raw skin from which this band twist phrases that contort, transform and rediscover their origins as they mutate over the course of a song.

The gavel-beat of fuzz-blasted vocals pulses alongside a loping bass and speeding guitar tremolo, forming a seething mass of impenetrable diatribe which alights above the head of a listener like a killing mood. As Dark Rites brings forth the ferocity of death metal with an unrelenting barrage of old school technique, this music even at its most inflected is nearly monochromatic in its continuous rage.

The Dark Hymns artwork and tracklisting:

"Divine Duplicity"

"Goliath The Coward"

"In Stasis"

"Moira"

"Scars"

"Serena"

"Shadow God"

"The Devil's Heroes"

"The Great Halcyon War"

"Goliath The Coward" lyric video: