DARK SARAH Shares New Single “Melancholia”

Get a glimpse into the prophetic aura of the blue orb and dive into the somber twilight of another cinematic metal ode: Dark Sarah introduces the dark, gloomy epos "Melancholia", led by harsh rhythmical structures coalescing with descending key patterns that frame its musical aesthetics. This first single off their upcoming album, Grim, to be released on July 17, 2020 via Napalm Records, draws its listener into a magical horror fantasy world and gives a first sneak peek off their sophisticated full-length’ fabled story.

Heidi’s vigorous, yet melancholic soprano-like voice suffuses the rough soundscapes and merges with an irresistible narrative. With the help of a blue orb, the protagonist of the song, Luna, gains the magical power to see her past, helping her to reflect all occurrences and unveil the truth of why her heart had been frozen.

Heidi Parviainen states:

“‘Melancholia’ is a dark (and maybe the saddest) song on Grim, yet it is also very powerful. In my opinion, it also contains the most beautiful guitar solo of the album. "Melancholia" is the name of a blue orb which provides magical powers to the protagonist Luna. In the song, Luna sees into her past through the orb and learns what has happened to her. She lives through her longings and loneliness once again."

Dark Sarah start an astonishing new fairytale-like storyline with their fourth studio album, Grim. The beguiling new dimension, coalescing between crystal-clear vocals and propulsive hardness, draws you into the tempestuous maelstrom of their horror fantasy theme. Introducing the new protagonist, Luna, the band invites you to their mythical world of orbs, ravens, rabbit-headed people and Mörk, that’ll wrap you up in a surreal dreamscape.

The overwhelming intensity of Dark Sarah’s masterfully told cinematic metal saga sends shivers down your spine and takes possession of heart and soul, while leaving you with pure emotions. Grim flourishes with its full magnitude, unfolding its potential with every very second.

Singer Heidi Parviainen on Grim: “Our new album called Grim is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “Dark Sarah twist", of course. We´re very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!”

Tracklisting:

“My Name Is Luna”

“The Chosen One”

“Illuminate”

“Melancholia”

“Iceheart”

“La Folie Verte”

“The Wolf And The Maiden” (feat. JP Leppäluoto as Wolf)

“The Hex”

“All Ears!”

“The Devil’s Peak”

“Mörk” (feat. Jasse Jatala as Mörk)

“The Dark Throne”

Dark Sarah is:

Heidi Parviainen - vocals

Sami-Petri Salonen - guitar

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums