January 25, 2018, 3 hours ago

DARK TRANQUILLITY Announce Spring European Tour With Special Guests EQUILIBRIUM

Gothenburg-based melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, will do another string of European headline shows in support of their latest album Atoma. They will be accompanied by epic metal outfit Equilibrium. Dates are listed below.

March
22 - Malmö, Sweden - KB         
23 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool  
24 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club         
25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel        
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle     
27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof   
28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser         

April
1 - Graz, Austria - Eplosiv       
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra  
3 - Wien, Austria - Flex
4 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna Club     
5 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo           
6 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnaröck 2018     
7 - Langen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle
8 - Lyon, France - CCO           
9 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater
11 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol  
12 - Madrid, Spain - But
13 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
14 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
16 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen*
18 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKC Fabrika*   
19 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club*          
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5*           
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club         
22 - Athens, Greece - Pireus Academy 117       
24 - Rome, Italy - Largo Venue
25 - Milan / Trezzo, Italy - Live Club       
26 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri          
27 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
28 - Lyss, Switzerland - KUFA Lyss      
29 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage    

May
1 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
2 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge          
3 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob         
4 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli   
5 - Göteborg, Sweden - Trädgarn       

* - without Equilibrium

