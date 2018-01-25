DARK TRANQUILLITY Announce Spring European Tour With Special Guests EQUILIBRIUM

Gothenburg-based melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, will do another string of European headline shows in support of their latest album Atoma. They will be accompanied by epic metal outfit Equilibrium. Dates are listed below.

March

22 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

23 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

24 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club

25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

29 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

April

1 - Graz, Austria - Eplosiv

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wien, Austria - Flex

4 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna Club

5 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

6 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnaröck 2018

7 - Langen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle

8 - Lyon, France - CCO

9 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater

11 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol

12 - Madrid, Spain - But

13 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

14 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

16 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen*

18 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKC Fabrika*

19 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club*

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5*

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Pireus Academy 117

24 - Rome, Italy - Largo Venue

25 - Milan / Trezzo, Italy - Live Club

26 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

27 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

28 - Lyss, Switzerland - KUFA Lyss

29 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

May

1 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

2 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

3 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

4 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

5 - Göteborg, Sweden - Trädgarn

* - without Equilibrium