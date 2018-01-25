DARK TRANQUILLITY Announce Spring European Tour With Special Guests EQUILIBRIUM
Gothenburg-based melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, will do another string of European headline shows in support of their latest album Atoma. They will be accompanied by epic metal outfit Equilibrium. Dates are listed below.
March
22 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
23 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
24 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club
25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof
28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
April
1 - Graz, Austria - Eplosiv
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
3 - Wien, Austria - Flex
4 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna Club
5 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
6 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnaröck 2018
7 - Langen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle
8 - Lyon, France - CCO
9 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater
11 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol
12 - Madrid, Spain - But
13 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
14 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
16 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen*
18 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKC Fabrika*
19 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club*
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5*
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club
22 - Athens, Greece - Pireus Academy 117
24 - Rome, Italy - Largo Venue
25 - Milan / Trezzo, Italy - Live Club
26 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
27 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
28 - Lyss, Switzerland - KUFA Lyss
29 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
May
1 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
2 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
3 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
4 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
5 - Göteborg, Sweden - Trädgarn
* - without Equilibrium