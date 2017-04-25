DARK TRANQUILLITY Featured In Upcoming FreqsTV Documentary; Behind-The-Scenes Video Posted
In the new video below, FreqsTV take you behind the scenes on their latest documentary shoot with Gothenburg, Sweden death metal legends, Dark Tranquillity. The full documentary with Dark Tranquillity is coming soon. Stay tuned for updates.
Dark Tranquillity have announced their return to North American soil; this time taking form as a month long headlining tour. The band continues to support their latest studio album, Atoma, and have been touring worldwide on the strength of the 2016 release. Joining Dark Tranquillity on these upcoming shows in the US and Canada are veteran thrashers Warbringer and heavy metal rebels Striker.
There are both regular tickets available as well as special VIP packages including a meet and greet with the band and a poster. Tickets & VIP packages for all shows are available here.
Tour dates:
September
6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum
9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11 - Durham, NC - Motorco
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club
19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
October
1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees