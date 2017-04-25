DARK TRANQUILLITY Featured In Upcoming FreqsTV Documentary; Behind-The-Scenes Video Posted

In the new video below, FreqsTV take you behind the scenes on their latest documentary shoot with Gothenburg, Sweden death metal legends, Dark Tranquillity. The full documentary with Dark Tranquillity is coming soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Dark Tranquillity have announced their return to North American soil; this time taking form as a month long headlining tour. The band continues to support their latest studio album, Atoma, and have been touring worldwide on the strength of the 2016 release. Joining Dark Tranquillity on these upcoming shows in the US and Canada are veteran thrashers Warbringer and heavy metal rebels Striker.

There are both regular tickets available as well as special VIP packages including a meet and greet with the band and a poster. Tickets & VIP packages for all shows are available here.

Tour dates:



September

6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum

9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Durham, NC - Motorco

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

October

1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees