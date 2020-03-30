DARK TRANQUILLITY Officially Confirm Addition Of Guitarists CHRIS AMOTT And JOHAN REINHOLDZ

Dark Tranquillity have issued the following statement, confirming the addition of guitarists Chris Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Andromeda).

"A new cycle begins... Today marks the first day of recording our new album.

"In these uncertain times all we can do is try to channel this frustration, fear, and anxiety into music and words. Isolation can be a strong motivator and we are commited to making this the best it can possibly be.

"With us this time we have two fantastic musicians who have been on tour with us for quite some time and we are now proud to announce as proper real members of Dark Tranquillity; Chris Amott and Johan Reinholdz. They have been incredible additions to our live shows and now we cannot wait to hear what their collective musicianship and skill will add to this album.

"Stay tuned as we will update you on the progress of the recording and stays safe out there!"

Lineup:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Martin Brandstrom - Keys

Anders Iwers - Bass

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Chris Amott - Guitar