DARK TRANQUILLITY Release "Identical To None" Single; Static Video Streaming

Dark Tranquillity return with their new masterpiece, Moment, out November 20 via Century Media. Today, the band unleash the second single, "Identical To None". A static video can be found below.

Says the band: "Check out the next single from our upcoming album Moment. This one is a celebration of diversity and a condemnation of nearsighted division. Enjoy!"

Moment will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here:

- 2CD Edition & Patch

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+CD

- Digital Album

- Gatefold clear 2LP+CD – only available at CMDistro EU, limited to 100 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+CD - limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP+CD – only available at EMP, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold golden 2LP+CD – only available at Nuclear Blast, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold white 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. blue 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Special Edition Band Exclusive Vinyl Version (Smartsleeve Inside-out 2LP Gatefold, 4-page booklet with liner notes, signed art print. Poster, one LP in marbled blue, one LP in marbled orange, hand-numbered by the band) only available through the band’s official merch store.

It’s been four years since the (Swedish) Grammy-nominated album, Atoma, but the time between was creative, innovative, and adventurous. The stalwarts welcomed two top-tier guitarists - Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) - while writing a stunning cluster of songs that not only push Dark Tranquillity’s boundaries outward but also strongly typify the Swedes’ sonic fingerprint. Recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and then mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Moment is a riveting yet challenging journey from start to finish. Join Dark Tranquillity as they unveil their defining moment.

2CD tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Phantom Days"

"Transient"

"Identical to None"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Remain in the Unknown"

"Standstill"

"Ego Deception"

"A Drawn Out Exit"

"Eyes of the World"

"Failstate"

"Empires Lost to Time"

"In Truth Divided"

Disc 2

"Silence as a Force"

"Time in Relativity"

"Phantom Days" visualizer:

Moment Vlogs:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Johan Reinholdz - Guitars

Christopher Amott - Guitars

Anders Iwers - Bass

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)