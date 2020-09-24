DARK TRANQUILLITY Release Moment Studio Vlog #1

Dark Tranquillity return with their new masterpiece, Moment, which will be released on November 20 via Century Media. The band have released this first Moment vlog:

Moment will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here:

- 2CD Edition & Patch

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+CD

- Digital Album

- Gatefold clear 2LP+CD – only available at CMDistro EU, limited to 100 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+CD - limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP+CD – only available at EMP, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold golden 2LP+CD – only available at Nuclear Blast, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold white 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. blue 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Special Edition Band Exclusive Vinyl Version (Smartsleeve Inside-out 2LP Gatefold, 4-page booklet with liner notes, signed art print. Poster, one LP in marbled blue, one LP in marbled orange, hand-numbered by the band) only available through the band’s official merch store.

It’s been four years since the (Swedish) Grammy-nominated album, Atoma, but the time between was creative, innovative, and adventurous. The stalwarts welcomed two top-tier guitarists - Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) - while writing a stunning cluster of songs that not only push Dark Tranquillity’s boundaries outward but also strongly typify the Swedes’ sonic fingerprint. Recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and then mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Moment is a riveting yet challenging journey from start to finish. Join Dark Tranquillity as they unveil their defining moment.

2CD tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Phantom Days"

"Transient"

"Identical to None"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Remain in the Unknown"

"Standstill"

"Ego Deception"

"A Drawn Out Exit"

"Eyes of the World"

"Failstate"

"Empires Lost to Time"

"In Truth Divided"

Disc 2

"Silence as a Force"

"Time in Relativity"

"Phantom Days" visualizer:

Dark Tranquillity have announced their North American Moment Tour, beginning in September of 2021. They will be joined by Obscura and Nailed To Obscurity.

Says the band: "With the coming release of our new album Moment, we look forward to being able to tour once more and share the stage with these two amazing bands. We hope things go as smoothly as possible navigating through the new challenges to come and are eager to bring you live music."

Obscura's Steffen Kummerer states, "Obscura is coming back to North America! This time we share the stage with veteran Swedish death metal band Dark Tranquillity. Supported by death doom act and label-mates Nailed To Obscurity, we will perform across the United States and Canada. Don't miss the North American Moment Tour, secure your tickets and be part of the shows!"

Nailed To Obscurity comments, "We are super stoked to be part of this amazing tour package! It will be the first time ever for us to play in the US and Canada and we can't wait to hit the road with these amazing bands and people. Now let's all keep our fingers crossed that this tour can happen next year, so we can all experience the joy of a concert and live music again!"

Dark Tranquillity adds: "It's hard to even imagine this happening, given the global pause on touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But I really hope so and it's going to be very, very awesome. It's been a while and it will be a while still, but we're coming back to America. Obscura and Nailed To Obscurity will be with us and we cannot wait to hit the stages with these awesome bands and see you all again. Let's make sure things get back to normal and that this can happen. We miss you and cannot wait to get to share our music with you again."

Ticketing info here.

Tour dates:

September

2 - Reverb - Reading, PA

3 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

4 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

5 - Club Soda -Montreal, QUE

6 - Imperial de Quebec - Quebec City, QUE

7 - Babylon- Ottawa, ON

8 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

9 - Call The Office - London, ON

10 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

11 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

12 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

13 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

15 - The Forge - Joliet, Il

16 - Miramar Theater - Milwaukee, WI

17 - Vaudville Mews - Des Moines, IA

18 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

19 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

20 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

21 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

22 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

24 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

25 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

26 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

27 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

28 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

29 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

30 - Whiskey a Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

October

1 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

2 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

3 - Club Red- Tempe, AZ

5 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

6 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

7 - The Venue Shrine - Tulsa, OK

8 - Trees - Dallas, TX

9 - Come and Take It Live- Austin, TX

10 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

11 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

12 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

13 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

14 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

15 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - Motorco - Durham, NC

17 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

18 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

19 - The Vault Music Hall at Greasy - New Bedford, MA

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Johan Reinholdz - Guitars

Christopher Amott - Guitars

Anders Iwers - Bass

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)