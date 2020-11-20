DARK TRANQUILLITY Share "Eyes Of The World" Music Video; Moment Album Out Now

To celebrate the release of their seventh studio album, Moment, Swedish melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity present a new video for “Eyes Of The World”. Watch below.

The video was shot in Gothenburg's famed venue Stora Teatern, where the band will be performing Moment live in its entirety on Saturday, November 21 at 8 PM, Central European Time. Get your tickets and merch here.

Moment is available in an array of formats and can be ordered here.

2CD tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Phantom Days"

"Transient"

"Identical to None"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Remain in the Unknown"

"Standstill"

"Ego Deception"

"A Drawn Out Exit"

"Eyes of the World"

"Failstate"

"Empires Lost to Time"

"In Truth Divided"

Disc 2

"Silence as a Force"

"Time in Relativity"

"Eyes Of The World" video:

“The Dark Unbroken” video:

"Identical To None":

"Phantom Days":

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Johan Reinholdz - Guitars

Christopher Amott - Guitars

Anders Iwers - Bass