DARK TRANQUILLITY Share "Eyes Of The World" Music Video; Moment Album Out Now
November 20, 2020, an hour ago
To celebrate the release of their seventh studio album, Moment, Swedish melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity present a new video for “Eyes Of The World”. Watch below.
The video was shot in Gothenburg's famed venue Stora Teatern, where the band will be performing Moment live in its entirety on Saturday, November 21 at 8 PM, Central European Time. Get your tickets and merch here.
Moment is available in an array of formats and can be ordered here.
2CD tracklisting:
Disc 1
"Phantom Days"
"Transient"
"Identical to None"
"The Dark Unbroken"
"Remain in the Unknown"
"Standstill"
"Ego Deception"
"A Drawn Out Exit"
"Eyes of the World"
"Failstate"
"Empires Lost to Time"
"In Truth Divided"
Disc 2
"Silence as a Force"
"Time in Relativity"
"Eyes Of The World" video:
“The Dark Unbroken” video:
"Identical To None":
"Phantom Days":
Dark Tranquillity are:
Mikael Stanne - Vocals
Martin Brändström - Electronics
Anders Jivarp - Drums
Johan Reinholdz - Guitars
Christopher Amott - Guitars
Anders Iwers - Bass