DARK TRANQUILLITY To Release Moment Album In November

Swedish melodic death metal band, Dark Tranquillity, is gearing up to release their new album, Moment, on November 20 via Century Media.

The band's follow-up to their 2016 release, Atoma, will be the first since the official addition of guitarists Chris Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Andromeda).

Moment album details will be revealed soon. Stay tuned.

Dark Tranquillity lineup:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Martin Brandstrom - Keys

Anders Iwers - Bass

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Chris Amott - Guitar

