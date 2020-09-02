DARK TRANQUILLITY To Release Moment Album In November
September 2, 2020, an hour ago
Swedish melodic death metal band, Dark Tranquillity, is gearing up to release their new album, Moment, on November 20 via Century Media.
The band's follow-up to their 2016 release, Atoma, will be the first since the official addition of guitarists Chris Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Andromeda).
Moment album details will be revealed soon. Stay tuned.
Dark Tranquillity lineup:
Mikael Stanne - Vocals
Anders Jivarp - Drums
Martin Brandstrom - Keys
Anders Iwers - Bass
Johan Reinholdz - Guitar
Chris Amott - Guitar
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)