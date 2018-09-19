DARKEND Finish Recording New Album

Italian visionary ritual black metallers Darkend have finished the recordings for their long awaited upcoming 4th studio album.

The new opus titled Spiritual Resonance has been produced by the band itself, and recorded at AudioCore Studio with additional drums recordings at Art Distillery Studio.

Spiritual Resonance will feature guest appearance by Lindy-Fay Hella (Wardruna) on the track "With Everburning Sulphur Unconsumed".

Spiritual Resonance represents a new level of darkness, deeper spiritualism lost in a thread of intense melodies and brutal atmospheres.

Frontman Animæ comments: "The inner mirror of darkness and light I always aimed for", while drummer and founding member Valentz adds: “There has been a completely different feeling and approach recording the new opus.”

More details will follow soon.

In related news today Darkend starts their Italian tour with Polish black mysterious outfit Batushka:

September

19 – Bologna, Italy – Alchemica

20 – Retorbido, Italy – Dagda Live Club

(Photo by: Roy Bjorge)