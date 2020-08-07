DARKEST HOUR Announces Livestream Event To Benefit The Black Cat Employee Fund

Celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, metalcore pioneers Darkest Hour have just announced a special livestream event to benefit their favorite local venue during these unprecedented times.

To aid their good friends at the Black Cat in the band's hometown of Washington DC, Darkest Hour has announced a worldwide live streaming event to be held on September 26, 2020 via VEEPS.com. All the profits of this event will go to the Black Cat Employee fund.

The band writes, "We have been spending a lot of time thinking of our family, friends, and colleagues who are all struggling to find a way through these trying times. The Black Cat has been a constant refuge for us over the years and so it feels right to our best to give back now. We need art, we need music, and we will need a place to all come together eventually to heal form all of this. We want those of our friends who work in the music/art/live events industry to know that we see you, we are here for you, and most of all that you are not alone.

We will be rolling out a special digital merchandise store, and some other surprises so follow along on our social media as we reveal more details. Happy to do our part to support the fund and give back to a community and club that has given so much to us.

Thanks so much in advance for helping get the word out. Just trying to get creative, stay active, give back, all while we try and write the best album of our lives!"

Purchase a ticket for the stream here.

Stay tuned for further updates on Darkest Hour as they continue to write their new album for release through Southern Lord in 2021.

(Photo by: Vince Edwards)