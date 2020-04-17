DARKEST HOUR Reschedules 25th Anniversary West Coast North American Tour With MISERY SIGNALS And SECT

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2020, Darkest Hour has rescheduled their North American West Coast Tour. The trek was initially supposed to begin April 16th but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled tour will now take place late this Fall, running from December 10th through the 20th, with shows in Denver, Albuquerque, Scottsdale, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver. Joining Darkest Hour for the trek will be their friends in Misery Signals, as well as Southern Lord labelmates Sect.

Writes the band, "We love, miss you, and cannot wait to get back on tour. As promised, here are our rescheduled tour dates with Misery Signals and Sect! All three bands will be on the shows again so, this party is back the fuck on!"

"Of course, due to the current world pandemic we must totally accept the possibility that these shows could also be affected, but we will not let that affect our hopes! Everything is rapidly changing, and it is impossible to say right now how things will sort themselves out by this December. We encourage everyone to stay home, practice the newfound art of social distancing, and stay safe so that we can help get this virus under control and live music can return!"

"We are, and will continue to, actively monitor the situation over the course of the next few months and we are committed to taking a pragmatic approach to the tour. If it's not conducive to the health and safety of everyone involved, the shows will be shelved, tickets will be refunded, and we will continue to push on in the spirit of all things heavy metal!"

"We hope to see you at these shows, now more than ever it's clear how important this connection of music and spirit is!"

Darkest Hour West Coast Anniversary Tour 2020 with Misery Signals, Sect:

December

10 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

11 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

12 - Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ

13 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

14 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

15 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

18 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

19 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

20 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Darkest Hour recently launched an official fan club via Patreon as part of their 25th anniversary. Here, fans can choose their desired tier to access lots of band content; some of it never before accessible, some of it so old it has been lost to the black hole of the Internet, and some of it totally brand new and exclusive. Check it out here.

(Photo by Vince Edwards)