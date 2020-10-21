DARKEST HOUR To Perform Livestreaming Event With MISERY SIGNALS; Proceeds To Benefit Struggling Music Venues

Due to the obvious complications from the continuing COVID pandemic, Darkest Hour is saddened to announce the cancelation of their December USA tour with Misery Signals. Refunds can be obtained from your point of purchase. In the same breath, the bands are excited to present to a live stream event to include full sets from both acts.

On December 5, Darkest Hour will be streaming an encore presentation of their Live At The Black Cat 2020 Benefit Concert while Misery Signals will be streaming a never before seen set recorded especially for this online event. Band members from both bands will be available in the live chat during the streaming event and on the live Zoom after party directly after the show, all of which will be free to all ticket holders.

Writes Darkest Hour's Mike Schleibaum, "Both Darkest Hour and Misery Signals have built our careers on live music, and we will continue to do our best to give back and use this digital connection to help ensure our future physical one. Portions of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to benefit clubs all over the world who were either affected by our tour cancelations or have hosted a Darkest Hour or Misery Signals Concert in the past. Darkest Hour's first digital event raised over $6000.00 for our favorite live venue in DC, The Black Cat. Let's do it again this December and continue to spread that love across the globe!"

The show will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 6:30 PM Pacific/9:30 PM Eastern. Bundles include a ticket to stream both sets live and watch on-demand for 24 hours, as well as an official event t-shirt.

Find ticket information here.

(Photo by: Vince Edwards)