DARKRIDE To Release Weight Of The World Album In June; "Hammer Down" Single Featuring MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Out Tomorrow

Darkride will release "Hammer Down", the first single from the upcoming album Weight Of the World, tomorrow (April 25). The album is set for release on June 11.

Darkride combine elements of thrash and progressive metal with melodic metalcore and power metal. Their contemporary style mix is ​​reminiscent of Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Nevermore and Masterplan, and is paired with fresh ideas from the Metal underground.

"It's sound for Metal fans like ourselves," Dirk Gooding points out. "Whether on stage, in the rehearsal room, or online, we just love making music together that is as diverse as all the bands we like to hear."

In addition to the three band members Carsten, Kay and Dirk, Darkride's debut single will feature prominent guest musicians, such as Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Soilwork) on drums and Simone Mularoni (DGM) on lead guitar. And numerous other guests are featured on the album Weight Of The World, such as Kevin Talley (Six Feet Under, Daath) on drums and René Berthiaume (Equilibirum), who contributed orchestra and synthesizers.

"Writing those riffs, recording them and finally listening to them in such a fat production is an incredibly awesome feeling, and having such guest musicians on board is hard to beat," says Kay Dommaschk.

For a long time, Darkride have received an unusually large amount of support from dozens of professional and semi-professional mix engineers. The simple reason: Complete recording tracks of some Darkride songs are available for download from the Cambridge Music Tech online mix forum, run by mix legend Mike Senior. There, the up-tempo track "Burning Bridges" was mixed a hundred times within a very short time and thus became one of the platform's most coveted songs. Week after week, Darkride fans make their remixes of "Dead Enemies", "Piece Of Me" and "Hammer Down" available on YouTube and Soundcloud. And with all of that, Darkride is more than "just" an internet phenomenon: it's a new kind of band that basically has three good friends who use online collaboration to work with their favorite musicians, and refine their songs for Metal fans around the world.

The self-produced debut album, Weight Of The World, will be released on July 11, with mastering engineer Ermin Hamidovic taking care of the sound's fine tuning. He also helped Devin Townsend, Periphery and Animals as Leaders to a pristine sound. That's why metal fans can look forward to the modern neck breaker songs in 2019, which Darkride toss to the listeners with thrilling arrangements... created in global teamwork with several well-known and up-and-coming musicians, mix and mastering engineers.