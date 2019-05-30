DARKTHRONE Streaming New Song "Duke Of Gloat"; Old Star Album Out This Friday

The legendary Norwegian longstanding partnership of Fenriz and Ted “Nocturno Culto” Skjellum, return with their first studio album since 2016’s hugely popular Arctic Thunder, in the shape of Old Star, out tomorrow, Friday, May 31. With a mastery and endless dedication to the art of the riff, the Norwegian legends cut through six new epic tracks, taking in the best of the old school of heavy and extreme metal plus a large dose of doom-laden riffing, and channelling it through the grime of the underground.

The new song, "Duke Of Gloat", can be heard below. Says Nocturno Culto: "'Duke Of Gloat' was the first I wrote for this album. I like my metal black, with a dose of heavy. Now with Old Star coming your way let me wish you all a sore neck!"

Fenriz previously enthused, “Old Star - again we are here with THE RIFFS! A while after our previous Arctic Thunder album it became apparent that we would continue in that same style, BLACK OLD HEAVY METAL with slow thrash, classic doom and slow death metal. As many have focussed on the 70s sound over the last 20 years, the mix on our new album has ended up being more 80s than ever. The songs are more metal than ever! Ted's songs have alot of black metal in them, faster and slower but also doomier parts and reoccurring parts. My songs are more linear written, it’s an ancient 80s underground trick, with breaks, all slow heavy or slow thrash, classic doom or slow death."

He continues, “All in all it is our most 80s album so far and our most metal one to date with drum sound typical for the 80s USA/German market and damned lyrics, which are all written by me. We feel that Old Star is the big brother of Arctic Thunder. More solid and with even better riffs.”

Old Star was recorded at the band’s Necrohell 2 Studios, with engineering and production duties carried out by vocalist/guitarist Nocturno Culto, complemented with a perfectly organic mix courtesy of Sanford Parker (Voivod) at Hypercube Studios, and mastered once more by Jack Control at Enormous Door. The stellar cover artistry comes courtesy of Chadwick St John, titled “The Shepherd Of The Deep”.

Over the course of 30 years, Norway’s Darkthrone has become a staple of the global black metal genre, forging a legacy as one of the most renowned and influential bands in its illustrious & often infamous history. In the formative years following their 1987 inception, Darkthrone initially started with a strong concoction of thrash & then death/doom metal experimentation, with broader musical influences spanning from the 60s to the 80s, before the debut album Soulside Journey was unleashed in 1991. Never ones to follow convention or stand still even then, the band soon embraced a much darker, more primitive form of expression with the now iconic second album A Blaze in the Northern Sky, & the rest became history.

Old Star is available for pre-order here. Available formats below, each comes with handwritten lyrics in the booklet or insert:

- CD

- Black 180g vinyl LP

- Ltd Edition 180g purple vinyl LP

- Ltd Edition 180g green vinyl LP (exclusively available at the Peaceville store)

- Ltd Edition 180g orange vinyl LP

- Ltd Edition 7” vinyl box set – Old Star is presented on 3 coloured 7” (black, white, clear vinyl) (exclusively available at the Peaceville store)

- Cassette (exclusively available at the Peaceville store)

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"I Muffle Your Inner Choir"

"The Hardship Of The Scots"

"Old Star"

"Alp Man"

"Duke Of Gloat"

"The Key Is Inside The Wall"

Darkthrone are:

Fenriz - drums, songwriting, lyrics

Nocturno Culto - strings & vocals, songwriting

(Photo - Ester Segarra)