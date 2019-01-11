DARKWATER Streaming “Alive (Pt. II)” Video From Upcoming Human Album

The Swedish melodic progressive metal band Darkwater has released a music video for "Alive (Pt. II)", the first single from their new album Human.

Darkwater comments:

"We are thrilled to present the first single and music video from our new album Human! Our hope is that ‘Alive’ will be a reminder for everyone that we can always break the silence, no matter what we're told. Life is worth fighting for."

Human is out on March 1st in Europe and North America via Ulterium Records. The album will be available on CD, 2LP and digital.

Human won't leave fans of melodic metal or progressive metal disappointed. The songs are heavier, more melodic and atmospheric than before and the band worked really hard on tweaking the ten songs and over 76 minutes of playing time into perfection. Jacob Hansen (Evergrey, Volbeat, Amaranthe) was chosen to mix and master the album and he did a fantastic job which resulted in the best sounding Darkwater album to date.

The lyrics of the album welcomes you into a world of you and me, how we affect the world around us and the struggles we deal with as humans.

Don't miss out on Human, a perfect album for fans of melodic progressive metal and bands like Circus Maximus, Seventh Wonder and Evergrey.

Tracklisting:

“A New Beginning”

“In Front Of You”

“Alive (Part I)”

“Alive (Part II)”

“Reflection Of A Mind”

“Insomnia”

“The Journey”

“Burdens”

“Turning Pages”

“Light Of Dawn”

"Alive (Pt. II)" video: