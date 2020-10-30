DARYL HALL Teams Up With CHEAP TRICK; Live From Daryl's House Sneak Peek Video

AXS TV has released the sneak peek video below, along with the following message:

"This week on Live From Daryl’s House, we have a guest that Daryl’s been trying to get since the show started. They’ve been friends since the 70s and have a lot of shared history together, we’re talking about Cheap Trick.

"The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers are bringing a setlist of their legendary rock & roll hits and a few of Daryl’s solo tracks, including one particular song that Daryl and Robin Zander might need a teleprompter to be able to sing the lyrics.

"Get a sneak peek of their performance of the Cheap Trick classic “I Want You To Want Me” below and don’t miss the full episode this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV!"