DAVE KERZNER Announces Progressive Rock Supergroup IN CONTINUUM; Debut Album To Include YES, MARILLION Members

American musician, songwriter, producer, sound designer, co-founder of the band Sound Of Contact and lauded progressive-rock artist Dave Kerzner, has announced the birth of a new progressive rock supergroup named In Continuum. The band consists of Kerzner at the helm as the main songwriter and keyboardist, sharing lead vocal duties with Gabriel Agudo (Steve Rothery Band, Bad Dreams).

Joining Kerzner and Agudo on the debut album - set for release later in 2018 - are top multi-instrumentalists Matt Dorsey (Sound Of Contact) and Randy McStine (Sound Of Contact, The Fringe), former Porcupine Tree and Sound Of Contact touring guitarist John Wesley, drummers Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, Spock’s Beard) and Derek Cintron along with guitarist Fernando Perdomo from the Dave Kerzner Band. Special guests on the album will include singer Jon Davison (YES) and guitarist Steve Rothery (Marillion).

“In Continuum will have a similar approach that Alan Parsons Project or King Crimson has had in that it will feature multiple singers and musicians” says Kerzner. “Each album will have a cast of players best suited for the material.”

The music of In Continuum is described as “sci-fi-themed space rock” and stylistically it’s a cross-over blend of progressive rock and mainstream alt rock.

Kerzner says, “My role in Sound Of Contact writing lyrics and music for keyboard-driven progressive rock music is similar to Tony Banks’ role in one of my favorite bands, Genesis. I’ve created In Continuum as a new vehicle and outlet for that musical side of me to continue while I explore other areas in my solo work”.

In Continuum will be performing on Cruise To The Edge, February 4th - 9th, 2019. More shows and further details regarding the album release date will be announced at a later time.