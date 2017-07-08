DAVE LOMBARDO Guests On The Jasta Show - "You've Gotta Appreciate Those Little Moments So You Don't Take The Bigger Ones For Granted"

Drum legend Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) recently guested on The Jasta Show podcast. He discusses the new Dead Cross record, working with Mike Patton and Ross Robinson, dishes some drum tech talk and much more.

KaaosTV interviewed Lombardo before Suicidal Tendencies’ show at Tuska Open Air in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th. Watch the interview below.

Suicidal Tendencies recently released a video for “Living For Life” a track from the band’s World Gone Mad album, released in September 2016. Check it out below, and stay tuned for details on the band’s new EP, due in fall 2017.