DAVE LOMBARDO - "I Played The First Show With The Original SLAYER, And I Played The Last Show With The Original Slayer; I'm Happy With That"

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, who’s currently playing with the reunited Misfits and Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the reunited Mr. Bungle and his own band Dead Cross, is featured on The Ex-Man Podcast hosted by Doc Coyle (bad Wolves, ex-God Forbid). Lombardo talks about how busy he has been during the pandemic working with Mr. Bungle and other projects, how figures like Mike Patton and John Zorn have expanded his musical prowess, how his early days with Slayer innovated drumming as well as extreme music, how Rick Rubin helped the band grow, what is was like leaving Slayer, how Grip Inc. came together and his experience starting a new band from scratch, expanding his career playing with different bands like Testament and Fantomas, his thought process on organic drumming, gaining closure by rejoining Slayer and being able to play the last shows with Jeff Hanneman, his philosophy on staying humble, and what it was like to fill in for Metallica.

SLAYER performde the last show of their career on November 30th, 2019 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Lombardo was with the band from 1981–1986, 1987–1992 and from 2001–2013.

Lombardo: "When I was in the band, I knew Tom (Araya / vocals, bass) wanted to retire. I knew he wanted to stop. Actually, Kerry (King / guitar) and I were gonna start a new band after Tom's retirement, and we were actually scouting guitar players. Slayer was playing Hellfest (in Clisson, France) and we said, 'Hey, let's go see Exodus.' Kerry and I walked over to the stage where Exodus was playing and we stood on the side of the stage, stage left, and were watching Gary (Holt / guitar). Jeff (Hanneman / guitar) was still in, Jeff was still playing, Jeff was fine. I told Kerry: There's our guy right there. That's the guitar player we need...' and it just turns out that, as life went on, we needed to replace Jeff. We didn't tell Gary. I don't think we had told Gary that Kerry and I were going to start a new band, but he was the first choice when that moment came. And I agreed, everybody agreed. And Jeff agreed as well, because he knew... he knew.

As far as I'm concerned, I played the first show with the original Slayer, and I played the last show with the original Slayer, and I'm happy with that. It was a brilliant band. We made some history and I wish them well. I'm happy in my world, man. The best way is just to keep moving forward. I look at the

Lombardo recently spoke to Rolling Stone about what he's up to as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Read an excerpt from the interview below.

Rolling Stone: What have you been doing with your unexpected time at home?

Dave Lombardo: "Some unexpected projects. It’s odd - at a time where I thought, Well, that’s it; no more touring, and I was just going to work in my studio, get it all finished setting it up, all the mics and everything, ’cause I just moved into this house... I was asked to work on a more industrial project rather than an acoustic drum project. So I’ve been working with that. And I’m just focused on being creative. I personally like isolation to a certain extent, so it’s not surprising to me what it feels like to actually be in a type of a quarantine.

"It is a little unnerving knowing that you can go out there and go to the store and possibly catch something that you can’t get rid of, but so far everything’s been pretty cool, and the numbers in my county are pretty low. Staying positive, you know?"

R.S.: Can you say anything more about the industrial project you mentioned?

"The name of it is Satanic Planet. It’s with Justin Pearson, who’s in Dead Cross as well. And Luke Henshaw, who he works with pretty closely. And Luke also worked on some of the remixes that we featured on our EP. And some of the vocals are done by the head of the Satanic Temple. This is through his affiliation with Justin, so they decided to create an album that’s kind of influenced by Anton LaVey’s early album that he recorded of one of his Black Masses. So we took influence from that. What was supposed to be one song ended up being the whole record. They liked what I did and so I’ve been tackling that nightly. I usually start around midnight and go till around three in the morning [laughs]. But yeah, it’s kind of cool; it’s fun. Like I said, it’s been keeping me busy. And other little odd-and-end jobs that I’ve been doing."

