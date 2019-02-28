DAVE MUSTAINE Asked DIMEBAG DARRELL To Play In MEGADETH - "Fate Would Have Completely Changed If I Had Called Him Before I Called NICK MENZA"

Ahead of 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour date on March 4th in Clearwater, Florida, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine spoke with Tampa Bay Times about the tour, Hendrix, politics and the state of the world, and more.

Asked if he and late Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell were into each other’s gear, and if they had different philosophies on the instruments they played, Mustaine reveals: "I did not. He may have, because he was a better guitar player than I am, and he was much more into that stuff. Being a bandleader/guitar player/rhythm player/lead player/blah blah blah, I don’t have the availability to spend as much time working on my solos as I’d like to. But I’m also very satiated with what I’ve done with my career. And with Darrell, when you look at his playing, he’s a monster. He’s one of those guys that in trios, with the bottom dropping out, he was really able to keep that going. Of course, on the studio releases, there was an additional track going, but live, that’s the real litmus test, right? And he was a spectacle to watch."

Dave continues: "I actually called him up and asked him to play in Megadeth. Fate would have completely changed if I would have called him before I called Nick Menza. I said, 'Hey, Darrell, I’m looking for a guitar player.' And he goes, 'Can I bring my brother?' And I went, 'Who’s your brother?' He goes, 'Vinny Paul! Don’t you know Vinny Paul?' He wanted to bring his brother and have him play with us, and I go, 'Oh, man, I just hired Nick Menza.' Can you imagine what Vinny and Darrell would have been with me and Junior (bassist Dave Ellefson)? Would’ve been pretty cool."

Read the full interview at Tampa Bay Times.

