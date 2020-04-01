DAVE MUSTAINE Checks In From Quarantine - "Putting The Final Touches On A New Book, And Working On The New MEGADETH Album"; Video

Megadeth's self-quarantined leader, Dave Mustaine, has issued a video message, checking in to see how fans are doing amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, and offering an update on what he's up to. Watch below.

Says Mustaine: "Me, I've been staying indoors, I'm on Day 12 right now. I've been washing my hands a lot, and listening to a lot of Megadeth music, putting the final touches on a new book, and working on the new Megadeth album. Looking forward to doing our next tour, once this is all over."

Megadeth has posted a Quarantine Playlist on Spotify, dubbed as “A collection of songs to help you get through this weird and uncertain time.”

Containing tracks from the thrash legends, others featured are Exodus, Angel Witch, Suicidal Tendencies, Carcass, Sepultura, and more.