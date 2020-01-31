DAVE MUSTAINE To Release New Book, Building The Perfect Beast: The Creation Of MEGADETH's Rust In Peace, In September

Hachette Books has announced September 8 as the release date for Building The Perfect Beast: The Creation Of Megadeth's Rust In Peace, the new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, and the author of the NYT bestseller, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir.

Building The Perfect Beast details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth himself, Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune-which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock n' roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry-and the lies they told each other - were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived.

Building The Perfect Beast is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

January

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena