DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Tells The True Story Behind SKID ROW Classic "18 And Life" - "As A Songwriter, You Just Want To Paint As Vivid A Picture As You Can"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"There are a lot of urban legends about how songs came to be, and in this video we find out the real story behind the inspiration of the 1989 glam metal classic '18 And Life' from Skid Row co-founder, co-writer, and guitarist, Dave "Snake" Sabo from Skid Row’s multi-platinum 1989 self-titled album that included the hits 'Youth Gone Wild', 'I Remember You' and this classic."