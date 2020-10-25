DAVID COVERDALE Says He’s “Reconnected With RITCHIE BLACKMORE And Still Very Close Friends With JIMMY PAGE”

Whitesnake singer David Coverdale spoke with Antihero Magazine recently about a number of topics including updates on his current relationships with former Deep Purple bandmate Ritchie Blackmore and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. A few excerpts from the chat follow:

On reconnecting with Ritchie Blackmore:

“I reached out to Ritchie, through his wife, Candice, after we’d lost John, to offer my sincere condolences, and I wished him well and complimented him on doing the kind of music that he wants to do and sticking to it. One of the first things we discovered when I’d go to his house in Camberley in Surrey was our love of folk music, modal English folk music, which of course, you can translate into Bach’s style of music, where it’s modal, you can sing one note and the chords change underneath. It’s a very British thing. And we connected on Traffic, that we loved. He loved Jethro Tull and I loved the early stuff where there was a lot of Bach aspects to Ian Anderson’s composing. So, we reconnected very positively. We email each other regularly on anniversaries because he’s like me. I only know it’s the 40 something anniversary of California Jam because people tell me on social media. So, then I’ll send him that, and I’ll go, “Oh, thank you. Oh my God. Can you remember that?” It’s very savoury, very healthy and I wish him well. I’m really pleased he’s playing some rock again when he has the opportunity. So yeah, we have reconnected in a positive way, which is really cool. And I’m still very close friends with Jimmy Page. We speak and text quite regularly.

On Coverdale’s anxiously-awaited autobiography:

“Yes. It’s called How White Was my Snake? I’ve still got too much to do before… I don’t want to be doing a fresh printing in 2025 or whatever. So, when I finish, when I hang up. You see, when I phoned round to tell you that I want to do my farewell tour, that’s a farewell to being Tarzan on fucking stage. I’ve always written very challenging songs, which challenged me, not only vocally, but challenged me physically to perform those songs because that’s why, for instance, with hernias, I couldn’t sing properly without being in great pain because I sing from the diaphragm, I use the whole body.”

Read more at Antihero Magazine.



