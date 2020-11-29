DAVID ELLEFSON - "I'm Sure 2021 Will See Some New MEGADETH Music; Hopefully The Whole Album"

During an interview with Decibel Geek, found below, Megadeth bassist David Elefson offered an update on the band's new album which is currently in the works.

Ellefson: "Basic tracks are done, overdubs now are continuing. I'm sure 2021 will see some new Megadeth music of some form; hopefully the whole album, because touring will open up and we can drop a record and the tour dates that we have rescheduled will all go forward as planned. That's what we're hoping. That's about all I can say on it just because it's not done yet, so it's hard to talk about something that's still in motion."

Ellefson, the eponymous solo band of Grammy-winning Megadeth bassist/co-founder David Ellefson, have released their new album, No Cover, featuring 17+ cover songs including classic tracks from Motörhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys, and more, with cover art by Melody Myers (Ellefson, Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), an homage to the legendary Def Leppard debut, On Through The Night.

Below is a preview of the first 10 tracks on the album:

Ellefson, featuring Ellefson on bass, vocalist Thom Hazaert, guitarists Andy Martongelli and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons Of Apollo, YES, ex-Guns N’ Roses), and drummer Paolo Caridi, are joined by a laundry list of legendary guests including Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Frank Hannon and Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, ex-Watchtower, Evil United), Greg Handevidt (Kublai Khan, ex-Megadeth), Chuck Behler (ex-Megadeth), Gus G, John Aquilino (Icon), Doro Pesch, Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, ex-Machine Head), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Russ Parrish (Fight, Steel Panther), Dead By Wednesday, and more.

Tracklisting:

"Freewheel Burning" (Judas Priest) ft. Jason McMaster, Gus G, Andy James, Dave McClain

"Tear It Loose" (Twisted Sister) ft. Eddie Ojeda, Dave McClain

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motorhead) ft. Doro Pesch, Greg Handevidt, Chuck Behler

"Holiday In Cambodia" (Dead Kennedys) ft. Charlie Benante

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol)

"Wasted" (Def Leppard) ft. Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton, Dave McClain, Bumblefoot

"Riff Raff" (AC/DC) ft. Jason McMaster, Dave Lombardo

"Nailed To The Gun" (Fight) ft. Andrew Freeman, Russ Parrish, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Not Fragile" (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) ft. John Aquilino

"Say What You Will" (Fastway) ft. Troy Lucketta, Mark Slaughter

"LOVE Machine" (W.A.S.P.) ft. Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Alvin

"Love Hurts" (Nazareth) ft. Brandon Yeagley, Chuck Behler, Tyson Leslie

"Sheer Heart Attack" (Queen) ft. Bumblefoot, Doro Pesch, Charlie Benante

"Sweet FA" (Sweet) ft. Todd Kerns, Bumblefoot, Shani Kimelman

"Auf Wiedersehen" (Cheap Trick) ft. Al Jourgensen, Brandon Yeagley, Charlie Benante

Bonus Track:

"Eat The Rich" (Krokus) ft. Dead By Wednesday

"Wasted":

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with guitarist Andy Martongelli, and engineers Alessio Garavello, Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Lil’ Jon, Skindred), and John Aquilino, and mixed by Alessio Garavello, Randy Burns, and more, Ellefson describes the process as a collaborative tribute, and a loving homage, to some of his favorite artists.

You can order exclusive merchandise, experiences, and gear via Indiegogo here.