DAVID ELLEFSON, MICHAEL SWEET, Members Of KIX, EXODUS, SAIGON KICK, DANZIG Confirmed For RockNPod Expo In Nashville

David Ellefson (Megadeth), Michael Sweet (Stryper), Brian “Damage” Forsythe (KIX), Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), Jack Gibson (Exodus) and Eerie Von (Danzig) headline a lineup of rockers appearing at the Nashville RockNPod Expo, taking place Saturday August 10 at the Nashville Airport Marriott in Nashville, TN.

RockNPod is an annual convention for rock/metal fans, podcasters, musicians, vendors, and industry members.

This unique experience gives fans an opportunity to meet their favorite rock stars, attend on-stage panels with the guests, purchase vinyl and memorabilia from vendors, participate in a cosplay contest, win prizes in our RockNPod raffle, tour a RockNPod museum featuring stage played/worn gear and learn about the growing trend of music podcasting.

RockNPod is equally a beneficial trade show for music podcasters. Now in year three, the community that has sprung from RockNPod has resulted in several new podcasts, great new friendships formed, and the launching ground of a ton of content that comes from this expo. Registered podcasters have the opportunity to record on-site at their own table, interview celebrity guests, attend an education track featuring great speakers and workshops that will help build your audience and following. Most importantly, it’s a fantastic networking event and way to promote your show in person.

Here’s the lineup for RockNPod Weekend

Friday, August 9:

* RockNPod Preparty featuring Thee Rock n’ Roll Residency with special guests Eightball, and Lipstick Generation. Expo guests including Michael Sweet, David Ellefson, and Brian Forsythe will be jumping on stage with the Residency.

Saturday, August 10:

* RockNPod Expo taking place Saturday August 10th featuring special guests David Ellefson (Megadeth), Michael Sweet (Stryper), Brian “Damage” Forsythe (KIX), Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), Eerie Von (Danzig), Jack Gibson (Exodus), Producer Toby Wright, Roxy Blue, Rick Ruhl (Every Mother’s Nightmare), Anthony Corder (Tora Tora), Kenny Olson (Kid Rock), Drew Hannah & Jim Darby (Wildside), Drew Fortier (Zen from Mars), Steve Barnett (Pump 5), Jeremy Barbour (Green Jello) with more being added.

* On-stage panels with our guests featuring in-depth q and a sessions.

* PBX - Playback Independent Music Expo Moderated Music Industry Panels led by David Ellefson and Thom Hazaert of EMP Label Group.

* Numerous vinyl and memorabilia dealers selling the best in Rock swag.

* RockNPod Museum featuring stage played and worn gear.

* Numerous raffles and contests that give you the opportunity to win.

* Rock-themed cosplay judged by a panel of our special guests.

David Ellefson Basstory / Rare Hare show Saturday, August 10 - 7 - 11 PM featuring solo bass performance with David's celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of rock 'n' roll. Basstory will also include special VIP meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, and more. David’s set will be followed by Rare Hare; a confluence of Nashville pro musicians cranking out some of the best hard rock and metal deep cuts you’ve ever heard.

(Photo - Melody Meyers)