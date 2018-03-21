DAVID ELLEFSON's Ellefson Coffee Co. To Support The NICK MENZA Chronicles - A Celebration Of Life

On Sunday, April 22nd, late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza will be celebrated by his family, friends and colleagues in a night of musical remembrance of his vast and varied musical history at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, California.

Mostly known to the public at large for his work with the Dave Mustaine-fronted band, Nick also contributed his substantial artistic talents over a broad spectrum of visual and musical expressions and all will be on display on this night of art, music and fun.

David Ellefson: "A tribute event for our dear and treasured friend Nick Menza is a fundraising event and all the proceeds go to benefit Nick's sons, so if you would like to donate, you can buy a 20$ ticket even if you can't attend. One of a kind Menza memorabilia will be auctioned off, Ellefson Coffee will be sold there & Team Ellefson will be there with all possible coverage the day of the event. We hope you can join us for an incredible night featuring The Chronicles of Nick Menza with a stellar set of acts including Chris Poland and OHM, Bulletboys, Deltanaut and so much more."

Reserve your tickets now while they're still available. A silent auction of some of his instruments, art and memorabilia will be on display and open for bidding. CDs of his music from former bands will also be on sale, as well as T-shirts and custom Nick Menza drum sticks.

For a full list of currently scheduled performers, go to this location.

Appearing that night will be a tribute from rock musicians and former bandmates coming together to honor their friend. All proceeds from this event will go to Nick's sons, including future sales of CDs, art and merchandise, as well as a DVD of this performance.

On May 21st, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of natural causes. The cause of Menza's death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick's long-awaited memoir, Megalife: Nick Menza - The Book, has been in the works for the last few years but has yet to see the light of day. The book, which was written with J. Marshall Craig, was delayed after being drastically reworked in the months following Nick's passing.

Menza's longtime manager Robert Bolger said the book will reveal how poorly Nick was being treated by Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine and the brutal truth of why there was never a Megadeth reunion with the band's Rust In Peace lineup.

Nick rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. With Megalife: Nick Menza - The Book, music fans are going to be thrilled to discover his candour just as fierce as his drumming.

The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove was doctors feared was a cancerous growth.