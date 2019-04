Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted the third episode of his brand new podcast, appropriately called, The Roth Show. Stream Let's Go To Vegas... and the first two episodes below.

Speaking to edm.com about his new online venture, Roth stated, "All of the background music in our show, I wrote, including the bass and the drums. Give it a listen."



Episode 3:





Episode 2:

Episode 1: